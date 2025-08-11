Contingency Response Return

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contingency Response Team Members from the 621st Contingency Response Wing prepare to disembark from a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, July 20, 2025. The unit rapidly established aerial port operations in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, offloading air defense systems and military cargo, demonstrating their vital role in maintaining global security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)