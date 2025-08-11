Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contingency Response Return

    Contingency Response Return

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Contingency Response Team Members from the 621st Contingency Response Wing prepare to disembark from a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, July 20, 2025. The unit rapidly established aerial port operations in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, offloading air defense systems and military cargo, demonstrating their vital role in maintaining global security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 13:59
    Photo ID: 9252665
    VIRIN: 250807-F-KF149-1031
    Resolution: 3710x2471
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, Contingency Response Return, by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Contingency Response Return
    Contingency Response Return

    621st CRW Airmen return from CENTCOM region deployment

    Return
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Contingency Response
    Families

