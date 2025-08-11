Airmen from the 120th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) carry a training dummy to practice firefighting procedures, June 5, 2025, at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal. Personnel from the 120th CES utilize training equipment to increase Airman readiness. This training location provided additional opportunities not present at the 120th Airlift Wing such as: dealing with multiple airframes not present at the 120th Airlift Wing, unique cargo-fire preparation, specific cetifications and other mission essential training. (Montana Air National Guard photo by A1C Caleb McDonald).
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 10:51
|Photo ID:
|9252339
|VIRIN:
|250605-Z-DM159-1023
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Azores Firefighter Deployment for Training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Caleb McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.