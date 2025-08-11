Azores Firefighter Deployment for Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Montana Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Kathryn Heryla-Beckner, a driver-operator from the 120th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES), and Montana Air National Guard Senior Airman Ian Whalen, a firefighter from the 120th CES, extinguish a fire to practice firefighting procedures, June 5, 2025, at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal. Personnel from the 120th CES utilize training equipment to increase Airman readiness. This training location provided additional opportunities not present at the 120th Airlift Wing such as: dealing with multiple airframes not present at the 120th Airlift Wing, unique cargo-fire preparation, specific cetifications and other mission essential training. (Montana Air National Guard photo by A1C Caleb McDonald).