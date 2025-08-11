Azores Firefighter Deployment for Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Montana Air National Guard Airman First Class Gage Woods and Airman First Class Jeremy Crump, firefighters with the 120th Fire Department, spray water at a metal aircraft model to practice firefighting aircraft fires, June 2, 2025, at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal. Personnel from the 120th Civil Engineering Squadron utilize training equipment to increase Airman readiness. This training location provided additional opportunities not present at the 120th Airlift Wing such as: dealing with multiple airframes not present at the 120th Airlift Wing, unique cargo-fire preparation, specific cetifications and other mission essential training. (Montana Air National Guard photo by A1C Caleb McDonald).