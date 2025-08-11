Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Azores Firefighter Deployment for Training [Image 3 of 7]

    Azores Firefighter Deployment for Training

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb McDonald 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Montana Air National Guard Airman First Class Gage Woods and Airman First Class Jeremy Crump, firefighters with the 120th Fire Department, spray water at a metal aircraft model to practice firefighting aircraft fires, June 2, 2025, at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal. Personnel from the 120th Civil Engineering Squadron utilize training equipment to increase Airman readiness. This training location provided additional opportunities not present at the 120th Airlift Wing such as: dealing with multiple airframes not present at the 120th Airlift Wing, unique cargo-fire preparation, specific cetifications and other mission essential training. (Montana Air National Guard photo by A1C Caleb McDonald).

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 10:51
    Photo ID: 9252338
    VIRIN: 250602-Z-DM159-1008
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    This work, Azores Firefighter Deployment for Training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Caleb McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Great Falls
    Airlift Wing
    MTANG
    National Guard
    Montana
    Azores

