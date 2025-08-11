Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KPA soldier observes south-side personnel [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KPA soldier observes south-side personnel

    PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    A Korean People's Army soldier observes south-side personnel from Panmungak Pavillion on the northern side of the Joint Security Area Aug. 12.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 09:15
    Photo ID: 9252155
    VIRIN: 250812-N-YQ363-1404
    Resolution: 3307x2273
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KPA soldier observes south-side personnel [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UFS25 participants visit DMZ to provide context for exercise
    KPA soldier observes south-side personnel
    Joint Security Battalion soldiers keep watch
    Kaesong Heights
    Joint Security Battalion soldiers keep watch
    Military Demarcation Line Marker

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Korea
    DMZ
    Korean People's Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download