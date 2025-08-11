United Nations Command Joint Security Battalion soldiers guard the balcony of Freedom House in the Korean Demilitarized Zone Aug. 12.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 09:15
|Photo ID:
|9252157
|VIRIN:
|250812-N-YQ363-8381
|Resolution:
|5328x4000
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Security Battalion soldiers keep watch [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.