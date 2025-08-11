Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Security Battalion soldiers keep watch [Image 5 of 6]

    Joint Security Battalion soldiers keep watch

    PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    United Nations Command Joint Security Battalion soldiers guard Conference Row, a place of dialogue in the Korean Demilitarized Zone Aug. 12.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 09:14
    Photo ID: 9252165
    VIRIN: 250812-N-YQ363-5867
    Resolution: 5025x3193
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    UFS25 participants visit DMZ to provide context for exercise
    KPA soldier observes south-side personnel
    Joint Security Battalion soldiers keep watch
    Kaesong Heights
    Joint Security Battalion soldiers keep watch
    Military Demarcation Line Marker

    TAGS

    DMZ
    United Nations Command
    Republic of Korea

