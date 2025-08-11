Date Taken: 08.12.2025 Date Posted: 08.12.2025 09:14 Photo ID: 9252165 VIRIN: 250812-N-YQ363-5867 Resolution: 5025x3193 Size: 1.7 MB Location: PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Joint Security Battalion soldiers keep watch [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.