Grafenwöhr Dogs

U.S. Army Spc. Faybryn Rayan, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, stands ready with his military working dog Pitt for training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, July 28, 2025. Regular training strengthens the bond between handler and dog to enhance mission readiness.