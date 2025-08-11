U.S. Army military working dog Pitt, assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, stands ready for search training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, July 28, 2025. Regular training strengthens the bond between handler and dog to enhance mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 07:31
|Photo ID:
|9252018
|VIRIN:
|250728-A-PT551-7395
|Resolution:
|7681x4801
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|DE
This work, Grafenwöhr Dogs [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.