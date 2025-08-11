Grafenwöhr Dogs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Kappel, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, readies his military working dog Blus for aggressive training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, July 28, 2025. Regular training strengthens the bond between handler and dog to enhance mission readiness.