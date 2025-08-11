Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grafenwöhr Dogs [Image 8 of 8]

    Grafenwöhr Dogs

    GERMANY

    07.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Kappel, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, readies his military working dog Blus for aggressive training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, July 28, 2025. Regular training strengthens the bond between handler and dog to enhance mission readiness.

