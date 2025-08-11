2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: MEDEVAC Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, store hoist lead into bag during air medevac hoist training with a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 5, 2025. MEDEVAC training keeps Soldiers sharp in their ability to rapidly get casualties to levels of care and save lives. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)