2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: MEDEVAC Training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts medical evacuation training with a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 5, 2025. The 2nd Battalion Soldiers trained with 12th Combat Aviation Brigade on proper MEDEVAC procedures to stay ready to respond to real life medical emergencies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)