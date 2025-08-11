Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: MEDEVAC Training [Image 16 of 22]

    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: MEDEVAC Training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts medical evacuation training with a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 5, 2025. MEDEVAC training keeps Soldiers sharp in their ability to rapidly get casualties to levels of care and save lives. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 03:27
    Photo ID: 9251880
    VIRIN: 250805-A-FT253-1209
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.6 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: MEDEVAC Training [Image 22 of 22], by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3ID
    12CAB
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    MEDEVAC
    2-7Infantry Battalion

