Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Damian Brown, a combat engineer assigned to the 630th Engineer Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, engages pop-up targets with an M4 rifle during a live fire training exercise at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea on Aug 8, 2025. This training is to help build confidence in small leader unit tactics and continue mission essential task progression to squad live fire. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oniel McDonald)