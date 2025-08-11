Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Javier Dominguez left pulls Pfc. Joshua Deopaul right, towards cover after a simulated injury during a live fire training exercise at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea on Aug 8, 2025. This training is to help build confidence in small leader unit tactics and continue mission essential task progression to squad live fire. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oniel McDonald)