    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise [Image 6 of 13]

    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Oniel McDonald 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Javier Dominguez left pulls Pfc. Joshua Deopaul right, towards cover after a simulated injury during a live fire training exercise at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea on Aug 8, 2025. This training is to help build confidence in small leader unit tactics and continue mission essential task progression to squad live fire. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oniel McDonald)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 00:46
    VIRIN: 250808-A-XO186-1289
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Oniel McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rodriguez Live Fire Complex
    LFX
    2ID/RUCD
    SecondToNone
    Training
    Army

