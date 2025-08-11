Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise [Image 7 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Oniel McDonald 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Pvt. Ronan Reichle, a combat engineer assigned to the 630th Engineer Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, engages targets with an M249 light machine gun during a live fire training exercise at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea on Aug 8, 2025. This training is to help build confidence in small leader unit tactics and continue mission essential task progression to squad live fire. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oniel McDonald)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 00:46
    Photo ID: 9251671
    VIRIN: 250808-A-XO186-1336
    Resolution: 7812x5208
    Size: 26.37 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Oniel McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise
    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise
    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise
    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise
    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise
    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise
    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise
    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise
    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise
    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise
    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise
    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise
    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion conducts live fire training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rodriguez Live Fire Complex
    LFX
    2ID/RUCD
    SecondToNone
    Training
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download