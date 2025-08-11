RDLA25 Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colombian Aerospace Force leadership recognize U.S. Department of Defense superior performers during the Relámpago de los Andes exercise closing ceremony at Palanquero Air Base, Colombia, August 8, 2025. This Colombian-led, combined exercise focuses on building our strong partnership with Colombia while emphasizing joint force interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matt Davis)