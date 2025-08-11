Colombian Aerospace Force leadership recognize U.S. Department of Defense superior performers during the Relámpago de los Andes exercise closing ceremony at Palanquero Air Base, Colombia, August 8, 2025. This Colombian-led, combined exercise focuses on building our strong partnership with Colombia while emphasizing joint force interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matt Davis)
Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 23:11
Photo ID:
|9251545
VIRIN:
|250808-F-HN906-5992
Resolution:
|4577x3269
Size:
|4.19 MB
Location:
|CO
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
This work, RDLA25 Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Matthew Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.