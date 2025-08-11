Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RDLA25 Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RDLA25 Closing Ceremony

    COLOMBIA

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Davis 

    Air Forces Southern

    Colombian Aerospace Force Brig. Gen. Adilson Nevardo Bueno Pineda, Chief of the Combat and Air Superiority Command, speaks to exercise participants during the Relámpago de los Andes closing ceremony at Palanquero Air Base, Colombia, August 8, 2025. The Relámpago de los Andes combined exercise honors our promise to be a trusted partner in the region by increasing collaboration, enhancing interoperability, and building partner nation capacity so that we can quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matt Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 23:11
    Photo ID: 9251542
    VIRIN: 250808-F-HN906-2322
    Resolution: 3242x4539
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: CO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RDLA25 Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Matthew Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RDLA25 Closing Ceremony
    RDLA25 Closing Ceremony
    RDLA25 Closing Ceremony
    RDLA25 Closing Ceremony
    RDLA25 Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download