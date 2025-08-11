RDLA25 Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colombian Aerospace Force Brig. Gen. Adilson Nevardo Bueno Pineda, Chief of the Combat and Air Superiority Command, speaks to exercise participants during the Relámpago de los Andes closing ceremony at Palanquero Air Base, Colombia, August 8, 2025. The Relámpago de los Andes combined exercise honors our promise to be a trusted partner in the region by increasing collaboration, enhancing interoperability, and building partner nation capacity so that we can quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matt Davis)