RDLA25 Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colombian Aerospace Force and U.S. Department of Defense exercise participants attend the Relámpago de los Andes exercise closing ceremony at Palanquero Air Base, Colombia, August 8, 2025. This Colombian and U.S. training opportunity offers real-world benefits to U.S. and partner nation military personnel and the people of Colombia by promoting readiness and providing medical assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matt Davis)