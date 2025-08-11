36th Infantry Division sharpens battle command in Warfighter exercise at Camp Atterbury

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. -- The 36th Infantry Division conducts simulated battlefield operations and logistics during Warfighter 25-5, July 30-Aug. 10, 2025, at the training facilities on Indian National Guard's Camp Atterbury, Ind. The Warfighter exercise put its command teams and staff through a grueling, simulated campaign that tested their ability to plan, coordinate and fight as a unified force — all without firing a single live round. (Texas Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hunter Lightsey, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)