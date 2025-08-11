Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Infantry Division sharpens battle command in Warfighter exercise at Camp Atterbury [Image 3 of 5]

    36th Infantry Division sharpens battle command in Warfighter exercise at Camp Atterbury

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Spc. Hunter Lightsey 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. -- The 36th Infantry Division conducts simulated battlefield operations and logistics during Warfighter 25-5, July 30-Aug. 10, 2025, at the training facilities on Indian National Guard's Camp Atterbury, Ind. The Warfighter exercise put its command teams and staff through a grueling, simulated campaign that tested their ability to plan, coordinate and fight as a unified force — all without firing a single live round. (Texas Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hunter Lightsey, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    TAGS

    Texas Army National Guard
    36th ID
    Warfighter
    Texas
    Camp Atterbury
    simulation

