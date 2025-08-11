Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54th Quartermaster Company Soldiers Welcomed Home at Fort Lee [Image 3 of 6]

    54th Quartermaster Company Soldiers Welcomed Home at Fort Lee

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Soldiers from the 54th Quartermaster Company were welcomed home from a nine-month deployment to Southwest Asia during a homecoming ceremony at Beaty Theater on Fort Lee, Aug. 8, 2025.

