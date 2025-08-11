Garrison Commander, Col. Rich Bendelewski and Garrison CSM, Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris welcome home Soldiers from the 54th Quartermaster Company from a nine-month deployment to Southwest Asia during a homecoming ceremony at Beaty Theater on Fort Lee, Aug. 8, 2025.
54th Quartermaster Company Soldiers Welcomed Home at Fort Lee
