54th Quartermaster Company Soldiers Welcomed Home at Fort Lee

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Sgt. Anthony Moore from the 54th Quartermaster Company is welcomed home by his close friend from a nine-month deployment to Southwest Asia during a homecoming ceremony at Beaty Theater on Fort Lee, Aug. 8, 2025.

FORT LEE, Va. – Cheers, hugs and tears filled Beaty Theater on Friday afternoon as Soldiers from the 54th Quartermaster Company returned home from a nine-month deployment to Southwest Asia.



Family members and friends packed the theater, waving signs and snapping photos as the Soldiers marched in, greeted by a standing ovation.



The 54th Quartermaster Company is the Army’s only active-duty mortuary affairs unit. The unit sent 29 Soldiers to Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates in support of a wide array of operations in the region.



Upon arrival, the Solders were met by the company’s leadership, fellow Soldiers and family members, as well as leaders from Fort Lee and beyond.



“It’s an emotional moment coming home and returning home safely,” said 1st Lt. Larry Jacobs. “It feels good to know we’ve accomplished our mission and are now back home with loved ones.”



For many families, the afternoon marked the end of long months of phone calls, video chats and counting down the days. Spouses embraced, friends shared warm hugs and Soldiers held their children close once again.



“Today is about celebrating these Soldiers and the sacrifices their families have made,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris, garrison CSM. “They’ve served with honor overseas, and now they can enjoy the comfort and love of home.”



The welcome-home ceremony was brief — by design — so Soldiers could quickly gather their bags and head home with their families. But the joy in the theater was unmistakable.



“I couldn’t be prouder of my fellow soldiers,” said Staff Sgt. Kadeem Hunter. “They faced every challenge head-on during this deployment, stayed committed to the mission and to each other, and now we’re all back home safe. That’s something I’m truly grateful for.”