Travis accepts 15th KC-46

U.S. Airmen marshal a newly acquired KC-46A Pegasus on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8, 2025. The KC-46 provides critical aerial refueling, airlift and aeromedical evacuation for America's military and its allies around the world at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
08.08.2025
08.11.2025
9251201
250808-F-OY799-2169
6162x3466
14.77 MB
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
