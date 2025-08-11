Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis accepts 15th KC-46 [Image 3 of 4]

    Travis accepts 15th KC-46

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen disembark a newly acquired KC-46A Pegasus on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8, 2025. The KC-46 provides critical aerial refueling, airlift and aeromedical evacuation for America's military and its allies around the world at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    This work, Travis accepts 15th KC-46 [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

