Travis accepts 15th KC-46

A newly acquired U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus taxis on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8, 2025. The KC-46 provides critical aerial refueling, airlift and aeromedical evacuation for America's military and its allies around the world at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)