WASHINGTON (Aug 5, 2025) Rear Adm. David Faehnle, commandant, Naval District Washington, speaks to guests in attendance prior to a concert on the avenue at the U.S. Navy Memorial. As we continue to celebrate the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday this year, events like these highlight the rich heritage, unwavering service, and strong sense of community that define our Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)