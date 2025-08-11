Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Concert on the Avenue [Image 2 of 7]

    Concert on the Avenue

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON (Aug 5, 2025) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard carry state flags prior to a concert on the avenue at the U.S. Navy Memorial. As we continue to celebrate the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday this year, events like these highlight the rich heritage, unwavering service, and strong sense of community that define our Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 16:36
    Photo ID: 9251054
    VIRIN: 250805-N-VP266-1056
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Navy Memorial
    Concert on the Avenue
    Adm. Faehnle
    Navy Band

