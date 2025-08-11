WASHINGTON (Aug 5, 2025) Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform during a concert on the avenue at the U.S. Navy Memorial. As we continue to celebrate the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday this year, events like these highlight the rich heritage, unwavering service, and strong sense of community that define our Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 16:36
|Photo ID:
|9251052
|VIRIN:
|250805-N-VP266-1091
|Resolution:
|2723x1815
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Concert on the Avenue [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.