Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON (Aug 5, 2025) Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform during a concert on the avenue at the U.S. Navy Memorial. As we continue to celebrate the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday this year, events like these highlight the rich heritage, unwavering service, and strong sense of community that define our Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)