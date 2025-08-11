MARCORSYSCOM Visits NIWC Atlantic

Brigadier General Tamara Campbell, commander Marine Corps Systems Command (MARCORSYSCOM) visits Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic. The visit, held Aug. 5, concentrated the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS), a counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) system developed by the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic for the Marine Corps. MADIS is a key component of the Marine Corps' Force Design initiative.
|08.05.2025
|08.11.2025 14:55
|9250735
|250805-N-GB257-2004
|8256x5504
|4.07 MB
|N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
