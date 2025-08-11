MARCORSYSCOM Visits NIWC Atlantic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brigadier General Tamara Campbell, commander Marine Corps Systems Command (MARCORSYSCOM) visits Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic. The visit, held Aug. 5, concentrated the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS), a counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) system developed by the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic for the Marine Corps. MADIS is a key component of the Marine Corps' Force Design initiative.