    MARCORSYSCOM Visits NIWC Atlantic [Image 5 of 10]

    MARCORSYSCOM Visits NIWC Atlantic

    N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Brigadier General Tamara Campbell, commander Marine Corps Systems Command (MARCORSYSCOM) visits Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic. The visit, held Aug. 5, concentrated the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS), a counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) system developed by the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic for the Marine Corps. MADIS is a key component of the Marine Corps' Force Design initiative.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 14:55
    Photo ID: 9250733
    VIRIN: 250805-N-GB257-2005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARCORSYSCOM Visits NIWC Atlantic [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

