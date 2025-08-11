Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott visits North Dakota [Image 13 of 14]

    CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott visits North Dakota

    GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Glenn Fawcett 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney S. Scott, lower left, and Sen. John Hoeven (N.D.), lower right, participate in a town hall meeting with local and state law enforcement in Grand Forks, North Dakota, August 8, 2025. CBP Photo by Glenn Fawcett

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 11:49
    Photo ID: 9250304
    VIRIN: 250808-H-NI589-1586
    Resolution: 6074x3525
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, US
