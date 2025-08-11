U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney S. Scott, lower left, and Sen. John Hoeven (N.D.), lower right, participate in a town hall meeting with local and state law enforcement in Grand Forks, North Dakota, August 8, 2025. CBP Photo by Glenn Fawcett
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 11:49
|Photo ID:
|9250304
|VIRIN:
|250808-H-NI589-1586
|Resolution:
|6074x3525
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott visits North Dakota [Image 14 of 14], by Glenn Fawcett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.