CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott visits North Dakota

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney S. Scott, center, poses for a group photo with CBP personnel and Sen. John Hoeven (N.D.), fourth from left, at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in Grand Forks, North Dakota, August 8, 2025. CBP Photo by Glenn Fawcett