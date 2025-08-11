CJTF- HOA welcomes new command senior enlisted leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, passes the guidon to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Brown, incoming CJTF-HOA command senior enlisted leader, during the CJTF-HOA change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 11, 2025. CJTF-HOA is a dynamic, joint and multinational operational headquarters responsible for ensuring strategic partnerships, responding to crises and supporting operations throughout East Africa to enhance stability and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)