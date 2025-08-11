Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF- HOA welcomes new command senior enlisted leader [Image 4 of 4]

    CJTF- HOA welcomes new command senior enlisted leader

    DJIBOUTI

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, passes the guidon to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Brown, incoming CJTF-HOA command senior enlisted leader, during the CJTF-HOA change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 11, 2025. CJTF-HOA is a dynamic, joint and multinational operational headquarters responsible for ensuring strategic partnerships, responding to crises and supporting operations throughout East Africa to enhance stability and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 11:34
    Photo ID: 9250295
    VIRIN: 250811-A-YF092-2866
    Resolution: 6509x4339
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    One Team, Stronger Together, AFRICOM, CJTFHOA

