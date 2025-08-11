U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, delivers a speech during the CJTF-HOA change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 11, 2025. CJTF-HOA remains unwavering in its mission to confront emerging threats with strength, precision and unity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)
CJTF- HOA welcomes new command senior enlisted leader
