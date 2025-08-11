CJTF- HOA welcomes new command senior enlisted leader

Photo By Spc. Micheala Maldonado | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Micheala Maldonado | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, passes the guidon to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Brown, incoming CJTF-HOA command senior enlisted leader, during the CJTF-HOA change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 11, 2025. CJTF-HOA is a dynamic, joint and multinational operational headquarters responsible for ensuring strategic partnerships, responding to crises and supporting operations throughout East Africa to enhance stability and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, presided over the CJTF- HOA change of responsibility from U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton, outgoing CJTF- HOA command senior enlisted leader, to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Mike Brown, incoming CJTF-HOA CSEL, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 11.



During his remarks, Brig. Gen. Brown spoke highly of Sgt. Maj. Brown, stating his “reputation for leadership, toughness and authenticity is well known across the services.”



The commanding general also said he knows Sgt. Maj. Brown will bring a lot to the CJTF-HOA team and their mission.



“I’m supremely confident that you're going to carry us forward, bringing your own character, every bit of your experience, and your leadership to our mission, our people, and the entirety of the team,” Brig. Gen. Brown said.



After the passing of the command guidon, signifying the transfer of responsibility, Sgt. Maj. Brown addressed those in attendance for the first time as the new CJTF-HOA CSEL, sharing his excitement for the mission and for the work to be done.



“I will break my back to make sure you have everything that you need to be successful,” said Sgt. Maj. Brown. “I will do whatever it takes to go around an obstacle, or over an obstacle, or through the obstacle - whatever you need to make this happen, because it gives the capability to the boss to make decisions. I truly am just humbled to be here."



Prior to passing the guidon, Brig. Gen. Brown also spoke of Braxton’s impact during his time leading the enlisted force of CJTF-HOA. He recognized the impact Braxton had on the people and mission during his 12 months as the command’s CSEL.



“Now, I think it’s well understood by everybody in here that Chief Braxton, is a humble and selfless senior leader, a servant through and through," said Brig. Gen. Brown. “Who certainly gives much more than he takes.”



During Braxton’s final address, he acknowledged what a privilege it was to serve as the CSEL for CJTF- HOA, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the mission.



“It’s been a career-defining privilege to contribute to your vision and to lead the men and women of CJTF-HOA,” Braxton said as he addressed CJTF-HOA personnel. “Together we have faced challenges head-on, celebrated hard-won successes, and built enduring partnerships that have left a lasting mark on this command and region. These goals are not achievable alone. I have been blessed by a strong network of trusted senior enlisted leaders, commanders, directors, partners and the joint force.”



As a dynamic operational headquarters, CJTF-HOA conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict and respond to crises, maintaining and growing relationships with East African host and partner nations.