Bowling, Backpacks, and Big Smiles at Fort Bragg’s Back to School Bash

Dragon Lanes transformed into a lively back-to-school celebration as hundreds of children and families gathered for an afternoon filled with laughter, food and essential school supplies on August 9, 2025. The venue buzzed with energy as kids ages 5–16 took part in games, enjoyed meals and received helpful giveaways which aimed at easing the transition into the new academic year.