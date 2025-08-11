Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bowling, Backpacks, and Big Smiles at Fort Bragg’s Back to School Bash [Image 2 of 5]

    Bowling, Backpacks, and Big Smiles at Fort Bragg’s Back to School Bash

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Dragon Lanes transformed into a lively back-to-school celebration as hundreds of children and families gathered for an afternoon filled with laughter, food and essential school supplies on August 9, 2025. The venue buzzed with energy as kids ages 5–16 took part in games, enjoyed meals and received helpful giveaways which aimed at easing the transition into the new academic year.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 10:19
    Photo ID: 9250005
    VIRIN: 250809-A-IV289-2180
    Resolution: 3024x3024
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

