Bowling, Backpacks, and Big Smiles at Fort Bragg’s Back to School Bash

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Dragon Lanes transformed into a lively back-to-school celebration as hundreds of children and families gathered for an afternoon filled with laughter, food and essential school supplies on August 9, 2025. The venue buzzed with energy as kids ages 5–16 took part in games, enjoyed meals and received helpful giveaways which aimed at easing the transition into the new academic year.



The first 250 young attendees were treated to a complimentary bowling game and meal. Others paid just $5 for a hot dog, soda, shoe rental, and a round on the lanes. Parents and siblings joined the fun too, with games available for only $1. The event offered a chance for families to unwind and connect before the school routine resumed.



A standout feature was the backpack distribution. Children received bags stocked with items like notebooks and pencils, available while supplies lasted. Organizers said the idea came from noticing how tough back-to-school shopping can be for many households.



“With rising costs for essentials, backpack giveaways with free school supplies and free meals directly tackle the burden of back-to-school shopping,” said Bowling Director Ruby Bonapart.



From strikes to smiles, the Back to School Bash proved that a few hours of fun can make a lasting difference and help kids feel prepared for the classroom.



“Dragon Lanes offers a range of activities and caters to diverse ages and demographics,” Bonapart noted. “The convenience of a one-stop experience under one roof can entice more people to attend, as there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”



More than just a day of bowling, the event focused on strengthening community ties. Hosting it in a familiar, welcoming space helped families feel at ease. For busy parents, it was a meaningful opportunity to spend quality time with their children.



“These events offer a valuable opportunity to engage in relaxed activities with their children, strengthening their relationship and showing their support for their child’s education in a fun and engaging way,” Bonapart added.