Lt. Col. Joseph Smith Assumes Command of the 186th Operations Support Squadron

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Smith, 186th Operations Support Squadron Commander, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Miss., Aug. 3, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that shows the passing of command and authority from one commander to another. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Justin Brown)