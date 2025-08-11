Lt. Col. Joseph Smith Assumes Command of the 186th Operations Support Squadron

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Smith, 186th Operations Support Squadron Commander, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Miss., Aug. 3, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that shows the passing of command and authority from one commander to another. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Justin Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 10:15
|Photo ID:
|9250003
|VIRIN:
|250803-F-UF579-9270
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
