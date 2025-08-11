Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Joseph Smith Assumes Command of the 186th Operations Support Squadron [Image 3 of 8]

    Lt. Col. Joseph Smith Assumes Command of the 186th Operations Support Squadron

    MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Justin Brown 

    186th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Smith, incoming commander of the 186th Operations Support Squadron, renders salute to Col. Cynthia Smith, 186th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) Commander, during a change of command ceremony at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Miss., Aug. 3, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that shows the passing of command and authority from one commander to another. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Strait)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 10:19
    Photo ID: 9249991
    VIRIN: 250803-F-UF579-1055
    Resolution: 1835x2912
    Size: 444.17 KB
    Location: MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Lt. Col. Joseph Smith Assumes Command of the 186th Operations Support Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Justin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

