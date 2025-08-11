Lt. Col. Joseph Smith Assumes Command of the 186th Operations Support Squadron

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Smith, incoming commander of the 186th Operations Support Squadron, renders salute to Col. Cynthia Smith, 186th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) Commander, during a change of command ceremony at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Miss., Aug. 3, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that shows the passing of command and authority from one commander to another. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Strait)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9249991
|VIRIN:
|250803-F-UF579-1055
|Resolution:
|1835x2912
|Size:
|444.17 KB
|Location:
|MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
