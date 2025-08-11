Lt. Col. Charles Shellbach Assumes Command of the 186th Operations Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Cynthia Smith, 186 Air Refueling Wing Commander, presents the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Charles Schellbach, incoming commander of the 186th Air Refueling Wing Operations Group, during the change of command ceremony at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Miss., Aug. 2, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the official transfer of authority and command. (Air National Guard photo by a Master Sgt. Justin Brown)