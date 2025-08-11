Lt. Col. Charles Shellbach Assumes Command of the 186th Operations Group

U.S. Air Force Col. Cynthia Smith, 186 Air Refueling Wing Commander, presents the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Charles Schellbach, incoming commander of the 186th Air Refueling Wing Operations Group, during the change of command ceremony at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Miss., Aug. 2, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the official transfer of authority and command. (Air National Guard photo by a Master Sgt. Justin Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9250000
|VIRIN:
|250803-F-UF579-7733
|Resolution:
|2802x3783
|Size:
|809.33 KB
|Location:
|MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
