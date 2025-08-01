USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250810-N-WJ234-1048 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 10, 2025) A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), while conducting flight operations Aug. 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)