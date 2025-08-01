Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 41 of 48]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250810-N-WJ234-1028 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 10, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to take off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 08:22
    Photo ID: 9249743
    VIRIN: 250810-N-WJ234-1028
    Resolution: 3882x2588
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 48 of 48], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH-53E
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MV-22B
    USS America
    31st MEU
    flight operations

