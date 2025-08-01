Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250810-N-TW227-1002 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 10, 2025) A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to take off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 08:22
    Photo ID: 9249739
    VIRIN: 250810-N-TW227-1002
    Resolution: 3403x2269
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations, by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    USS America (LHA 6)
    MV-22B Osprey
    flight operations

