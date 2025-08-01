2025 Kaneohe Bay Airshow day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornets perform flight demonstrations during the 2025 Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Aug. 10, 2025. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)