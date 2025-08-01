2025 Kaneohe Bay Airshow day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines participating in a Joint Air-Ground Task Force Demonstration greet patrons during the 2025 Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Aug. 10, 2025. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment, and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations, and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)