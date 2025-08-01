Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Kaneohe Bay Airshow day 2 [Image 10 of 15]

    2025 Kaneohe Bay Airshow day 2

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reedobrien 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor takes off during the 2025 Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Aug. 10, 2025. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 02:24
    Photo ID: 9249329
    VIRIN: 250810-M-KA851-9656
    Resolution: 4223x2815
    Size: 577.29 KB
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
